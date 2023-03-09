FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We’re staying dry until showers move in tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Conditions remain pleasant into our afternoon today, but rain showers are rolling in for Friday morning.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Sunshine mixes with clouds for our Thursday, with high temps in the upper 60s.

Rain showers press in late tonight, lasting into Friday morning with some isolated downpours.

The rain will help to knock down our pollen count, for a needed quick break.

Partly cloudy skies win for Saturday with lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid-60s.

Rain moves back in by Sunday afternoon, likely lingering into Monday morning.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Good morning all! We’ve got a nice mix of clouds and sunshine as our Thursday settles in, with eventual afternoon highs back to the upper 60s again.

A low pressure system move northeast and drags a cold front closer to the region for Friday though. This increases our rain potential, where most can expect a quarter of an inch to a half inch on average. Lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the mid 60s. Conditions should be drying up by the late afternoon.

For Saturday morning, our low is down to 40 as highs reach the mid-60s again. High pressure briefly controls our weather giving us a good deal of sun.

Another low pressure system approaches from the west bringing us Sunday showers. Lows are down to the low 40s and highs mostly reach the upper 50s. The best chance of rain is in the afternoon. The chance of rain goes up into the night and wont be done just yet.

The showers should last as we push on to Monday morning, drying up into the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with times of scattered showers that begin during the morning, drying up by the evening. Most highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday: Clouds decrease with highs to the mid-60s again.

Sunday: Cloudier skies with some rain showers later into the day. Highs fall back to the upper 50s to around 60.

Monday: Early morning rain showers linger with afternoon highs back to the mid-60s again.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with chilly morning lows back to the 30s. High temps reach the upper mid-50s.

