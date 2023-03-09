SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Elementary bus hijacking suspect found not guilty in court

Jovan Collazo
Jovan Collazo(AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Fort Jackson trainee was found not guilty in a bus hijacking case.

Jovan Collazo was found not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday. The state found his evaluation indicated he lacked the ability to distinguish moral and legal right at the time of the incident.

In May of 2021, Collazo left his post and took an M4 rifle from Fort Jackson. Investigators at the time said Collazo boarded a school bus while the driver was letting children on at a bus stop near Percival and Eagle Park Rd.

The students were headed for Forest Lake Elementary. A video released by RCSD showed Collazo pointing the unloaded rifle at the driver and demanding the driver shut the door and drive.

He eventually let the 18 children and driver off after bringing them to the front of the bus. He allegedly drove the vehicle roughly a mile before abandoning it on Old Percival and Quincy Rd. He left the rifle on the bus and was taken into custody after wandering into the neighborhood asking for rides and clothing before being arrested.

Before the incident, he had no prior record. On May 6, 2021, he received an initial diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Since the incident, he’s been seeking treatment with antipsychotic medication.

Thursday, the judge ordered Collazo to be committed to a facility designated by SC Dept of Mental Health for hospitalization not to exceed 120 days. He will undergo a hearing with the chief administrative judge for his ongoing custody status.

RELATED COVERAGE

Bus hijacking suspect tried to escape hospital and jail, officials say

CAUGHT ON CAM: Armed Fort Jackson trainee hijacked SC school bus full of children, police say

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS News 10 anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank (Left) and former WIS News 10 anchor Susan Aude (Right).
Legendary news anchor returns to celebrate WIS 70th anniversary
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Grooms was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Suspect out on bond arrested in party shooting
South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he will introduce legislation that would...
Graham on bill combatting Mexican drug cartels: ‘We are going to unleash the fury, might of the United States’
Heckler shouts "Buster is next" as Alex Murdaugh is escorted from the Colleton County...
Hecklers shout ‘Buster is next’ after Murdaugh sentencing

Latest News

People comfort each other after a vigil for a group of Americans recently kidnapped in Mexico,...
Friend warned police Americans feared missing in Mexico
Police lights and caution tape.f
Deputies and SLED investigating active situation in Clarendon County
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 03/09/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 03/09/2023