Deputies and SLED investigating active situation in Clarendon County

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an active situation in Clarendon County.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said the public should avoid Spigner Road.

This is a developing story, WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

