Columbia Water secures $2M for capital improvements: ‘It’s a way to stimulate the economy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia approved five projects dealing with water and sewer infrastructure problems during a council meeting on Tuesday.

Columbia city council granted Columbia Water to spend $2,066,187 for critical upgrades and continuing projects following inclement weather damage in December.

“Over the three days; Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and the day following Christmas, we accumulated a volume of work orders that’s roughly equivalent to an entire month,” said Clint Shealy, Assistant City Manager for Columbia Water.

Shealy said last year’s deep freeze challenged Columbia Water as well as its customers. The utility service was forced to exhaust funding towards three private contractors to fulfill work orders in a timely manner.

Come this week, the city council approved the utility service’s request to continue those relationships in the form of Indefinite Delivery Contracts (IDC).

“The City of Columbia, like all other employers, is having a time with getting employees. And we are using these three companies to augment the staff we have on duty,” said Councilman Howard Duvall.

Duvall believes the approved finances will stimulate the local economy as every penny is intended for the IDCs. He told WIS that all three contractors were local.

“I think in any business, you want to have an appropriate staff [so] that you can respond to the day-to-day activities that need to happen. And when there’s a surge of extra work, you use things like private contractors to supplement your team to get that work done,” said Shealy.

In addition to daily repairs across the 2,500-mile piping system, Shealy said capital projects could include the Rosewood-South Kilbourne Area, Shandon Neighborhood, Town of Irmo, and Forest Acres, to name a few.

Concurrently, Columbia Water is preparing to upsize the Mill Creek Wastewater Pump Station off Interstate 77 to meet industrial growth in that area.

The utility service is also slated to improve the water system on Rimer Pond Rd. and Hard Scrabble Rd. to support industrial and residential growth in the northeast portion of their collection system.

Money will additionally go towards ongoing chemical water tests as Columbia Water is anticipating regulatory proposals for polyfluorinated substances, or forever chemicals, in the not-too-distant future.

“It’s money that we’ve already budgeted. So, it’s in our operating budget for this year to do that. It was contemplated, about this time last year, to spend $2.5 million over the course of the fiscal year to be able to respond,” concluded Shealy.

Shealy told WIS he hopes Columbia Water will stay in-budget for the remainder of this fiscal year which ends June 30 and anticipates no rate hike for customers.

