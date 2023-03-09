Aliyah Boston named semifinalist for Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina senior Aliyah Boston has been named a semifinalist for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year award.

Boston could be a back-to-back winner, she earned the same honor in 2022. The Atlanta Tipoff Club made the announcement on Thursday, March 9.

The forward is the only player in NCAA Women’s basketball this season who ranks in the top 10 in both offense (4th) and defense (6th) ratings.

Boston already has an unmatched collegiate resume earning SEC Player of the Year award twice. She also is a four-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

The Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands native is currently averaging 13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 assist per game this season.

