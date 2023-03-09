SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Aliyah Boston named semifinalist for Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year

Aliyah Boston named semifinalist for the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year award
Aliyah Boston named semifinalist for the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year award(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina senior Aliyah Boston has been named a semifinalist for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year award.

Boston could be a back-to-back winner, she earned the same honor in 2022. The Atlanta Tipoff Club made the announcement on Thursday, March 9.

The forward is the only player in NCAA Women’s basketball this season who ranks in the top 10 in both offense (4th) and defense (6th) ratings.

Boston already has an unmatched collegiate resume earning SEC Player of the Year award twice. She also is a four-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

The Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands native is currently averaging 13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 assist per game this season.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS News 10 anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank (Left) and former WIS News 10 anchor Susan Aude (Right).
Legendary news anchor returns to celebrate WIS 70th anniversary
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Grooms was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Suspect out on bond arrested in party shooting
South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he will introduce legislation that would...
Graham on bill combatting Mexican drug cartels: ‘We are going to unleash the fury, might of the United States’
Heckler shouts "Buster is next" as Alex Murdaugh is escorted from the Colleton County...
Hecklers shout ‘Buster is next’ after Murdaugh sentencing

Latest News

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.
Dawn Staley named Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalist
South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) reaccts as forward Hayden Brown (10) consoles as...
Ole Miss rides Abram past S. Carolina in SEC opener
Colonial Life Arena (Source: WIS)
FAMdemonium returns to Colonial Life Arena for NCAA selection
gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg
NCAA announces tournament 1st and 2nd round booklets available