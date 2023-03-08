SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub

Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri says it has welcomed a female cougar cub that was found in Washington state.

According to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the orphaned cougar was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and zookeepers believe the cub is about 4 months old.

Zoo staff has named the cub Drax as they are caring for her upon her arrival.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” Joey Powell, zoo spokesperson, said. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust.”

The zoo said Drax is not currently on exhibit but the team said they will continue to share updates.

“As she [Drax] builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to our adult female cougar, Cali,” Powell said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Jeffrey O’Neal Yasmine, 39
Truck rammed into Midlands home with children inside, man charged with attempted murder
Mom looks for answers after son injured
Mom files restraining order after she says teacher’s aide slammed her son’s finger in a door
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is announcing the identity of the individual who died...
Lexington Co. coroner IDs victim of Chapin collision

Latest News

Former SCANA COO Stephen Byrne, center, walks out of federal court after being sentenced to 15...
Executive gets 15 months in prison in doomed nuclear project
The Lexington County School District One logo
Lexington 1 middle schooler charged after sending threatening photo message
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. The...
Maker of unproven birth drug Makena to pull from US market
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
Scammers use new tactics in real estate scheme
Federal law enforcement sees ‘sharp increase’ in vacant property scams