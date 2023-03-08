SkyView
WATCH: House and Ways subcommittee to meet to entice Scout Motors to build in Blythewood

South Carolina is pulling out the checkbook to help bring 4,000 jobs and a $2 billion private...
South Carolina is pulling out the checkbook to help bring 4,000 jobs and a $2 billion private investment to Blythewood.(Chris Joseph)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The House and Ways subcommittee is meeting today on how/where the state will get the $1.3 billion to entice Scout Motors to build in Blythewood.

S.C. used $1.2B incentives package to bring Scout Motors to Blythewood

The meeting is set to start at 9:30 a.m. this morning, you can watch by clicking here. You also can view the agenda here.

