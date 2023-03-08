Townhome development brings pushback from Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some neighbors have voiced concern about a housing project in the South Kilbourne neighborhood of Columbia.

Lafaye Custom Homes is hoping to begin construction of 35 townhomes at Overbrook Dr. and Suber St. as soon as this year.

Longtime residents of the area cite major concerns with aging water and sewer lines throughout the neighborhood. Several residents attested to an impassable water break on Overbrook Dr. last year.

“We had an 8 x 20 hole, 18 inches deep, left open for three months. And the only thing [SCDOT] did during that time was to put four more traffic cones out with tape around it, and that was supposed to solve the problem,” said Jeff Scott, the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church.

Pastor Scott’s church is directly across the street from the proposed project. He told WIS, residents oppose the proposal for three reasons: water and sewer lines, loss of vegetation, and an influx of traffic.

The property currently serves as a green space for countless pine trees and two older homes that appear to be vacant. The Vice President of Lafaye Custom Homes, Wyman Bowers, confirmed the property is under contract.

“We’ve chosen the area of South Kilbourne and Rosewood to try and help alleviate some of the housing shortage that we have [in Columbia],” said Wyman Bowers, Vice President of Lafaye Custom Homes

Bowers told WIS the 1.8-acre property could appropriately meet the demand for more housing in Columbia. If approved, the project would bring a sidewalk to the vegetated property.

Bowers said Lafaye Custom Homes would do its part to ease the concern of neighbors.

“We don’t control the infrastructure. Either the city or the county controls the water, the sewer, etc. So we don’t have control over that. But we do seek to work with them to make sure we’re meeting all their guidelines to ensure that the availability is there,” concluded Bowers.

Lafaye Custom Homes has already installed five townhomes on Montgomery Ave., approximately 900 feet from the proposed project on Overbrook Dr.

The project is currently set for review by the Columbia Planning Commission this Thursday. Bowers told WIS the project could be approved, denied, or deferred for a host of reasons.

