Suspects wanted after shots were allegedly fired in an unsuccessful Waffle House attempted robbery

Kershaw County deputies searching for suspects in connection with armed robbery arrempt.
Kershaw County deputies searching for suspects in connection with armed robbery arrempt.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are wanted after they allegedly fired shots into a Kershaw County Waffle House in an attempted armed robbery.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at the Waffle House at 525 US-601.

Detectives said the suspects allegedly fired multiple shots inside the restaurant in an attempt to get to the store’s safe.

No injuries were reported said investigators, they added two male suspects wearing hoodies left the scene in an unknown direction. Detectives also said the suspect’s vehicle description is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about the incident, you are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

