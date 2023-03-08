Staffing shortage cripples Sumter Co. school bus system, costing students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County School District students have lost class time because the district’s bus system failed to get them to school on time.

In February, district staff reported the bus system is costing students class time at all levels of learning and arriving late to pick them up.

Sumter Co. schools bus schedule (Sumter County School District)

The data shows 59 percent of the school buses to the district’s middle schools that day were late. Almost one-third of the high school buses were late, while 13 percent of the elementary school buses failed to make it on time.

Some buses arrived in excess of one hour late to school.

District leaders largely attribute this to a bus driver shortage.

The district reported it is 40 drivers short as of Wednesday. It currently has 62 drivers and 19 substitutes.

The largely-new board reacted with some surprise and dismay at the news. Chair Ralph Canty Sr. said the board will be creating a committee to address the issue in response.

“We understand [parent’s] anxiety, we are working diligently to fix the problem,” he said.

It’s unclear how long or how severe the late arrivals have been, but parent Kellie Haley said the issue has been persisting for her two high school students for months.

She said it’s impacted her daughter’s grades in her first-period class.

“It sucks because it’s not her fault,” she said.

Superintendent Dr. William Wright Jr. said additional funding for the district would help it better compete with other districts on recruitment and retention of bus drivers.

“Not only are not competitive when you talk about industries and different things in the area. We’re not even competitive with our neighboring school districts in some cases, which includes bus driving,” he said.

Despite this, he said the number of bus drivers has risen since the start of the school year.

The district is actively hiring bus drivers.

