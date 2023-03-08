South Carolina Assistive Technology Program hosts annual expo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One in three people in the state of South Carolina is living with a disability. Today the South Carolina Assistive Technology Program showcased technology to help people living with disabilities. It was held at the Convention Center on Assembly Street near the Colonial Life Arena.

The expo showcases the latest advancements in assistive technology and offers workshops to show how the technology can be used at home and in other settings.

This expo is the largest of its kind in the state of South Carolina. Organizers say the crowds continue to grow each year. But this year is extra special as it marks the event’s 30th anniversary.

“I was 20 years old when I broke my back,” said Lewis Stephens, a C4 quadriplegic.

“I dove into two feet of water and broke my back. But things worked out. I finished at Carolina. Work with some good group of folks at Dominion,” he said.

He says he’s been coming to the South Carolina Assistive Expo for 25 years now.

Stephens says, “It’s very helpful for anybody with disabilities or who don’t have disabilities that they can see what options are out there for people with disabilities to use on an everyday basis.”

For Stephens, the event would’ve been most helpful when he was first injured at a young age.

“It’s great for the younger folks because when I was injured 42 years ago, there was nothing like this,” he said.

Rachell Johnson says, “It kind of just brings awareness, but also, people walk away with this is what I can do with this technology, or this is who I can help.”

Johnson is the program manager for the South Carolina Assistive Technology Program. She says this technology is used to improve the daily living of someone with a disability.

“So it’s really important in our state to have awareness of what assistive technology is because you never know when you might need it. We all use it in our day-to-day lives but there are some people who need it to go to work to go to school,” she says.

“A disability can happen at birth and is developmental, but it also can be acquired and if you think about people who have a brain injury or a struck or something that happens later in life and then they acquire that disability that number gets even more astronomical,” she added.

The expo featured solutions for vision, mobility, and communication. Johnson estimated around 900 attendees this year and is hoping to grow this expo into more than just a one-day event.

If you missed the expo today, the South Carolina Assistive Expo offers training classes at its resource center. You can contact the Center for Disability Resources at 803-935-7819.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.