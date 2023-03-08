SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina Assistive Technology Program hosts annual expo

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Ashley Jones
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One in three people in the state of South Carolina is living with a disability. Today the South Carolina Assistive Technology Program showcased technology to help people living with disabilities. It was held at the Convention Center on Assembly Street near the Colonial Life Arena.

The expo showcases the latest advancements in assistive technology and offers workshops to show how the technology can be used at home and in other settings.

This expo is the largest of its kind in the state of South Carolina. Organizers say the crowds continue to grow each year. But this year is extra special as it marks the event’s 30th anniversary.

“I was 20 years old when I broke my back,” said Lewis Stephens, a C4 quadriplegic.

“I dove into two feet of water and broke my back. But things worked out. I finished at Carolina. Work with some good group of folks at Dominion,” he said.

He says he’s been coming to the South Carolina Assistive Expo for 25 years now.

Stephens says, “It’s very helpful for anybody with disabilities or who don’t have disabilities that they can see what options are out there for people with disabilities to use on an everyday basis.”

For Stephens, the event would’ve been most helpful when he was first injured at a young age.

“It’s great for the younger folks because when I was injured 42 years ago, there was nothing like this,” he said.

Rachell Johnson says, “It kind of just brings awareness, but also, people walk away with this is what I can do with this technology, or this is who I can help.”

Johnson is the program manager for the South Carolina Assistive Technology Program. She says this technology is used to improve the daily living of someone with a disability.

“So it’s really important in our state to have awareness of what assistive technology is because you never know when you might need it. We all use it in our day-to-day lives but there are some people who need it to go to work to go to school,” she says.

“A disability can happen at birth and is developmental, but it also can be acquired and if you think about people who have a brain injury or a struck or something that happens later in life and then they acquire that disability that number gets even more astronomical,” she added.

The expo featured solutions for vision, mobility, and communication. Johnson estimated around 900 attendees this year and is hoping to grow this expo into more than just a one-day event.

If you missed the expo today, the South Carolina Assistive Expo offers training classes at its resource center. You can contact the Center for Disability Resources at 803-935-7819.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Drevonte J. Nelson
Custody exchange near Columbia Walmart turns violent, shooting suspect arrested
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Mom looks for answers after son injured
Mom files restraining order after she says teacher’s aide slammed her son’s finger in a door
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department hired 19-year-old Landon Brown as a detention deputy.
Lexington County hires 19-year-old as a detention deputy

Latest News

A 71-year-old man shot his wife in the head before turning a gun on himself, deputies said.
Deaths of Beaufort Co. couple ruled murder-suicide, deputies say
Neighbors share concern over new housing project
Townhome development brings pushback from Columbia neighborhood
Technology geared to help people with disabilities
Technology geared to help people with disabilities
Last year, the Children’s Committee earned some big wins at the State House.
Bipartisan committee unveils recommendations on improving S.C. for its children in 2023