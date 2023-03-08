Soda City Live: USC DG3D Study Seeking Participants to help with weight management

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you looking to shed a few pounds?

Researchers at the University of South Carolina are looking for adults who are struggling with their weight to participate in a yearlong study.

The study is looking for African- Americans aged 18 to 65 who are free of diabetes and not currently eating vegan or vegetarian diets.

Click here for more information. https://dg3d.org/

Interesting participants can also dial (803) 777-1214 for more info.

