Soda City Live: Refresh Your Hope

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Raise your hand if you’re busy. Some time ago, the book, Refresh Your Faith, caught my attention as it offers 5-minute devotions for busy women.

And then I learned of Refresh Your Prayers which tackles the question, “If God is in control, why bother praying?”

And now, we can enjoy the release of Refresh Your Hope, a 60-day devotional to help readers reclaim their hope in life.

These books have become my very favorites to use in my daily devotions. So, it is an honor to have Lori Hatcher on Soda City Live. She is an accomplished author, blogger, pastor’s wife, and women’s ministry speaker.

Learn more about Lori’s ministry at https://lorihatcher.com/. Here is a description of her books: https://lorihatcher.com/?page_id=569.

