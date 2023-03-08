Soda City Live: How to choose a wheelchair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For those of you who need a wheelchair, it’s a great device to enhance your mobility.

But it needs to be the appropriate wheelchair to gain the benefits.

Bruce Filler is a physical therapist. He’s the owner and director of the Columbia Rehabilitation Clinic.

He offers a wheelchair seating and mobility clinic to make sure you’re properly fitted and able to get the most use out of the wheelchair.

The clinic offers a posture evaluation, a wheelchair evaluation, a pressure mapping evaluation, and wheelchair training.

It’s every Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Columbia Rehabilitation Clinic.

That’s located at 2362 Two Notch Road in Columbia. You must have an appointment, so call 803-799-7007.

