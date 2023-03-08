SkyView
Soda City Live: Carolina Crusaders Make History as Longest Running Semi-Pro Basketball Team

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are celebrating Women’s History Month in March- and today we are celebrating a woman who is making history right here in the Midlands.

Kristen Dickerson Fortenberry is the owner of a semi-professional team " the Carolina Crusaders” and her team is coming into its 10th year of ownership -- the longest reigning semi-professional team in the state and last year she won the conference championship.

She also takes time to give back to the youth in the community.

Instagram:

@crusadersecbl

@carolinaladycru

Twitter:

@crusadersecbl

@ladycruprohoops

Facebook:

Carolina Crusaders

Carolina Lady Crusaders

Websites:

Www.carolinacrusaders.com

Www.carolinaladycrusaders.com

