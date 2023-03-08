Midlands activist and author dies at 65-years-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia civil rights activist and author died Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Intellectual, writer, righteous, moral center, bbq- the definition of activist & activism - these words cross my mind as I mourn Kevin Alexander Gray this morning. So few live an authentic life of purpose like he did - our world is better because of his time here. Gonna miss him. — Trav Robertson (@TravRobertson) March 8, 2023

Kevin Alexander Gray was 65-years-old. Leevy’s Funeral Home has a guestbook available to offer condolences.

Gray served as Jesse Jackson’s campaign manager in South Carolina during his presidential run in 1988. He was known for his work in politics, activism, writing and Railroad BBQ.

