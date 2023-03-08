SkyView
Midlands activist and author dies at 65-years-old

Activist Kevin Alexander Gray was reported to have died on March 7th, 2023.
Activist Kevin Alexander Gray was reported to have died on March 7th, 2023.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia civil rights activist and author died Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Kevin Alexander Gray was 65-years-old. Leevy’s Funeral Home has a guestbook available to offer condolences.

Gray served as Jesse Jackson’s campaign manager in South Carolina during his presidential run in 1988. He was known for his work in politics, activism, writing and Railroad BBQ.

