Lexington Co. coroner IDs victim of Chapin collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is announcing the identity of the individual who died during an SUV vs. Dump Truck collision on March 7.

The collision occurred around 11:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Amick’s Ferry Road in Chapin.

According to Coroner Fisher, Sarah Taylor Galloway, 41, of Chapin was traveling westbound in the 1600 block of Amick’s Ferry Road when the SUV she was operating crossed left of the center line and collided head-on with a dump truck which was traveling east.

Galloway was pronounced deceased at the scene from the injuries she got during the collision.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

