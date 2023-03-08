SkyView
Lexington 1 middle schooler charged after sending threatening photo message

The Lexington County School District One logo
The Lexington County School District One logo(Lexington County School District One)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An online threat allegedly made by a middle schooler toward a River Bluff High School student is under investigation.

River Bluff High School administration said the Wednesday, March 8 school day was interrupted when security and officials were notified around 11 a.m. of a threatening message on social media directed at a student.

Investigators determined a 13-year-old boy at Lakeside Middle School allegedly made threatening messages to a student at River Bluff that threatened violence. The middle schooler also allegedly sent a photo of a handgun to the high school student. Police later learned it was a pellet gun.

Officers said the boy was charged with “disturbing schools.” Lexington District 1 officials said the 13-year-old has been released to his family but the Lexington Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

