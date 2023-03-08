Lexington 1 middle schooler charged after sending threatening photo message

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An online threat allegedly made by a middle schooler toward a River Bluff High School student is under investigation.

River Bluff High School administration said the Wednesday, March 8 school day was interrupted when security and officials were notified around 11 a.m. of a threatening message on social media directed at a student.

Investigators determined a 13-year-old boy at Lakeside Middle School allegedly made threatening messages to a student at River Bluff that threatened violence. The middle schooler also allegedly sent a photo of a handgun to the high school student. Police later learned it was a pellet gun.

Officers said the boy was charged with “disturbing schools.” Lexington District 1 officials said the 13-year-old has been released to his family but the Lexington Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.