Legendary news anchor returns to celebrate WIS 70th anniversary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former WIS News 10 anchor, Susan Aude, returned to the studio she once delivered the news to celebrate WIS’s 70th anniversary.

Aude worked at WIS News 10 from the late 70s until her retirement in 2006.

Aude worked her entire broadcasting career at WIS, the NBC affiliate in Columbia, starting as a weekend weather anchor shortly after she received a graduate degree from the University of South Carolina in 1978. “When I first came through the doors of WIS more than 27 years ago, I never dreamed what a wonderful career and life I would have as a result,” Aude said.

Susan Aude’s career at WIS spanned four decades and included momentous events such as Hurricane Hugo, seven Presidential elections, the September 11th terrorist attacks and the funeral of Senator Strom Thurmond.

