Graham to unveil legislation to combat Mexican drug cartels, fentanyl in U.S.

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is taking a step in the fight against Mexican drug cartels bringing fentanyl into America.

The senator is holding a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the bill.

The measure would designate Mexican drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and authorize the use of military force against them.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, Graham raised the issue of lawlessness in Mexico regarding drug cartels and the poisoning of America through fentanyl.

Graham’s office said the kidnappings of four people from Lake City in Mexico by suspected drug cartels reinforces what Graham said during the committee hearing.

