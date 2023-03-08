SkyView
Graham to unveil legislation to combat Mexican drug cartels, fentanyl in U.S.

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian annexation of any portion of Ukraine, Sept. 29, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday, Oct. 20. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(Mariam Zuhaib | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WMBF) – South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is taking a step in the fight against Mexican drug cartels bringing fentanyl into America.

The senator is holding a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the bill.

The measure would designate Mexican drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and authorize the use of military force against them.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, Graham raised the issue of lawlessness in Mexico regarding drug cartels and the poisoning of America through fentanyl.

Graham’s office said the kidnappings of four people from Lake City in Mexico by suspected drug cartels reinforces what Graham said during the committee hearing.

