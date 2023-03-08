SkyView
‘Get some help:’, Harpootlian takes to the senate floor to address critics

Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian also serves as a South Carolina state Senator
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State Senator Dick Harpootlian took to the senate floor on Tuesday after representing convicted killer Alex Murdaugh in a six-week trial.

Harpootlian represented the disbarred lawyer in a murder case where he was being convicted on two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shootings of his wife, Maggie and youngest son, Paul.

Upon his return to the senate, Harpootlian had a few points he wanted to make about the process, messages he received and the public’s perception of the legal system.

“Fun is the wrong word, but it’s still as enjoyable today for me as it was almost 50 years ago when I began this process of trying cases,” said Harpootlian. “And I’ve tried hundreds and hundreds of them big cases, little cases. I’ve lost cases, I’ve won cases, but that process, if it operates correctly, can be so satisfying to the lawyers. Now the client if they lose, they’re not satisfied.”

Harpootlian goes on to say during the trial he and Judge Clifton Newman had different viewpoints of the law, but other courts will have a chance to look at the case.

“He ruled. We objected. It’s in the record. The court, supreme court, court of appeals have a chance to look at it and maybe even the federal court, but that’s not based on bias. He just had a view of the law different than I had,” said Harpootlian.

The third, and last point, Harpootlian made during his time on the floor was directed to the public: those who watched the trial online or were present in the courtroom.

He said he received some suggestions from people, on a daily basis, who felt ‘compelled to express their opinion on things through the internet.’ Even though most of it was very positive, with people providing suggestions, others were not.

Harpootlian mentions a message that called him ‘a rotten piece of scum,’ and continued with ‘I hope you die of...rectal cancer.’ He said those people have a misapprehension of the system.

As a lawyer, Harpootlian said he took an oath which he takes very seriously to ‘maintain the dignity of the legal system.’

“You don’t have to convince me you’re innocent for me to represent you. That’s not the issue,” said Harpootlian. In his opinion, the issue is ‘can the state prove your guilt beyond a reasonable doubt?’

He goes on to explain how presidents such as John Adams and Abraham Lincoln represented murder suspects.

“Go read a book. You know, Abraham Lincoln represented 20 murder defendants,” said Harpootlian.

He ended his speech by providing some advice to the people who slept outside the courthouse for nights to get in the courtroom: Get some help.

Visit the Murdaugh Trial page for more on this case.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

