Street in Colombia reopened after gas leak

Caution tape (Source: Pixabay)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gas leak near Prisma Health has been stopped and evacuation has been lifted, Columbia Fire Department said.

Marshall Street was reopened and all emergency crews have left the scene.

Firefighters say the evacuation was precautionary and no injuries were reported.

Previous Coverage:

Columbia Fire Department officials say a cut in the natural gas line caused a gas leak near a downtown Columbia hospital.

Fighterfighters say the leak is on Broad and Marshall Street, near Prisma Health, and has caused at least one building to be evacuated.

Marshall Street in Columbia is closed between the 277 interchanges and Colonial Drive.

Dominion Energy is working to resolve the issue.

