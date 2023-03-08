FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers arrive for the Friday morning commute

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Expect some showers to start off your day Friday, the chance of rain has gone up to 90%.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Clouds increase tonight, chance of rain is around 80%.

Rain showers are expected for the morning, 90% chance for Friday.

Rain moves out by the afternoon with cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s.

Skies are sunny Saturday with highs in the mid 60s.

Another system arrives Sunday bringing a 70% chance of rain showers.

The rain lasts into Monday morning with a 30% chance, then we dry up by the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Clouds are increasing tonight with dry air in place. It will take some time for the moisture to build into the region so a lot of the rain will not reach the ground. It will be in the early morning when the rain begins. Lows are in the low 50s.

We see a 90% chance of rain showers for the morning hours and high temps reach the upper 60s by the afternoon. It looks like around 0.25-0.5″ of rain is possible which will help our pollen count for the day.

Dry air returns Saturday and our pollen goes right back up! Lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the mid 60s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure holds on briefly from the north.

There’s a 70% chance of showers Sunday as another low approaches from the west. This low brings showers throughout the day and into the overnight timeframe. Lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the upper 50s for Sunday afternoon.

We have a 30% chance of showers for Monday morning with lows in the upper 40s. Highs reach the mid 60s with plenty of clouds.

We see temperatures drop into the mid 30s by Tuesday morning. Highs reach the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows in the low 50s. There’s an 80% chance of some early AM rain.

Friday: Rather cloudy with times of scattered showers that begin during the morning, 90% chance. Most highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Cloudier skies with some rain showers. (70% chance) Highs fall back to the upper 50s.

Monday: Early morning rain showers linger (30%), with afternoon highs back to the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and chilly in the morning with mid 30s. High temps reach the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Morning lows are down to 31 and highs reach the low 60s.

