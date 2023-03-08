SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler conditions remain with us through Mid-March

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Drier and cooler air greets us this morning, with highs not getting out of the 60s for awhile as we look ahead.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • High temps will increase to the upper 60s for this afternoon, after our colder morning start.
  • Clouds build in on Thursday, helping to hold high temps in the mid-60s.
  • Rain moves in Friday, as we start the day damp, likely drying up by the evening. Umbrellas at the ready!
  • The rain will help to knock down our pollen count, for a needed quick break.
  • Sunshine works to return into Saturday for a pleasant weekend start
  • Rain moves back in by Sunday afternoon, likely lingering into Monday morning.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

**THERE WILL BE A STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL FOR SC AT 9AM**

Happy hump day! Our Wednesday is mostly sunny, but cooler. High temps are in the upper 60s with high pressure hanging in there tough.

A warm front nears, but does not pass through the region tomorrow. Clouds will increase, but highs will fall a bit more to the mid-60s.

With a look ahead to Friday, the front passes through the Midlands, as a cold front nears from the west. We’ll get scattered showers throughout a good portion of the morning and early afternoon, drying out into the evening.

Saturday will be dry and cool. Lows are around 40, as highs reach the mid-60s.

Sunday is shaping up cooler with rain showers back at it again during the afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s.

Those Sunday showers should linger a bit into Monday morning with current projections.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mainly sunny with highs into the upper 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and cooler with highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with times of scattered showers that begin during the morning. Most highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Clouds decrease with highs back to the mid-60s.

Sunday: Cloudier skies with some rain showers later into the day. Highs fall back to the upper 50s.

Monday: Early morning rain showers linger, with afternoon highs back to the 60s.

