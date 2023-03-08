FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler conditions remain with us through Mid-March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Drier and cooler air greets us this morning, with highs not getting out of the 60s for awhile as we look ahead.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

High temps will increase to the upper 60s for this afternoon, after our colder morning start.

Clouds build in on Thursday, helping to hold high temps in the mid-60s.

Rain moves in Friday, as we start the day damp, likely drying up by the evening. Umbrellas at the ready!

The rain will help to knock down our pollen count, for a needed quick break.

Sunshine works to return into Saturday for a pleasant weekend start

Rain moves back in by Sunday afternoon, likely lingering into Monday morning.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

**THERE WILL BE A STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL FOR SC AT 9AM**

Happy hump day! Our Wednesday is mostly sunny, but cooler. High temps are in the upper 60s with high pressure hanging in there tough.

A warm front nears, but does not pass through the region tomorrow. Clouds will increase, but highs will fall a bit more to the mid-60s.

With a look ahead to Friday, the front passes through the Midlands, as a cold front nears from the west. We’ll get scattered showers throughout a good portion of the morning and early afternoon, drying out into the evening.

Saturday will be dry and cool. Lows are around 40, as highs reach the mid-60s.

Sunday is shaping up cooler with rain showers back at it again during the afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s.

Those Sunday showers should linger a bit into Monday morning with current projections.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mainly sunny with highs into the upper 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and cooler with highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with times of scattered showers that begin during the morning. Most highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Clouds decrease with highs back to the mid-60s.

Sunday: Cloudier skies with some rain showers later into the day. Highs fall back to the upper 50s.

Monday: Early morning rain showers linger, with afternoon highs back to the 60s.

