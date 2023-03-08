Columbia firefighter recognized by city for saving restaurant worker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Various Columbia-Richland firefighters were recognized Tuesday afternoon for assisting an unconscious kitchen worker at the Blue Marlin restaurant back in January.

Fire Captain William Cunningham, Senior Firefighter William Harrelson, Senior Firefighter Patrick Hayes, and Firefighter Robert Ford, Jr., received the City’s Safety Medallion during a city council meeting on March 7.

Four members of @ColaFire were recognized at today's city council meeting.



The 3rd Shift crew on Ladder 9 was awarded the city's prestigious Safety Medallion for a CPR save they were involved in back in January. #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/Q6BU3I2R90 — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) March 7, 2023

On the morning of Jan. 12, a kitchen worker at the Blue Marlin had been found unconscious and Maegan Horton, the executive chef at the restaurant, began to perform CPR.

According to the staff at the restaurant, the worker became unresponsive and passed out while he was in a walk-in cooler at the restaurant.

Officials say 911 was called and CPR efforts continued once firefighters arrived on the scene. An automated external defibrillator (AED) was also used on the patient.

The unconscious worker was rushed from the scene by Richland County EMS and has since made a full recovery.

“I’m very thankful that the firefighters showed up as quickly as they did,” Horton said.

BIG day for our 3rd Shift crew on Ladder 9 as members became the first @CityofColumbia employees to receive the city’s Safety Medallion!



The crew was recognized for the amazing work they did saving a man who went into cardiac arrest at Blue Marlin restaurant back in January. pic.twitter.com/6Q1YGqefqL — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) March 8, 2023

During a Thursday, Feb. 23 award presentation at the restaurant Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins presented the CRFD Phoenix Award to the four firefighters and three Richland County EMS staff members that responded to the call.

On that same day, the restaurant received a Certificate of Commendation from CRFD.

