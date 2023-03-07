Soda City Live: Zonta Club of Columbia Hosts Annual International Women’s Day Celebration and Fudraiser

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The local chapter of the Zonta Club, an organization who’s focus is to empower women and girls world wide, will be hosting their annual International women’s day celebration fundraiser.

Wednesday, March 8th on International Women’s Day, the event will take place at the Cathy Novingetr Girl Scout Leadership Center in Columbia from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

That address is 1107 Williams Street Columbia, S.C. 29201.

Tickets are $10 and include hor d’Oeuvres along with wine and beer.

(See flyer for more)

For more information about Zonta Club of Columbia, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.