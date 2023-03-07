Water boil advisory for Longcreek Drive residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised residents of Longcreek Drive on Tuesday to boil their water.

According to a press release, residents living in Longcreek Drive should boil their water for at least a minute prior to using it.

Laboratory staff from Columbia water say they are experiencing a planned shutdown that could result in bacterial contamination.

Residents living near the affected area who have lost their water and/or water pressure, or may be experiencing discolored water are also advised to boil their water.

Columbia Water says they are presently working to correct the problem.

Residents with questions on the advisory are asked to contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 545-3300.

