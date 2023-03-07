SkyView
Water boil advisory for Longcreek Drive residents

Columbia Water advised residents living in certain areas of Longcreek Drive on Tuesday to boil...
Columbia Water advised residents living in certain areas of Longcreek Drive on Tuesday to boil their water due to a planned shutdown.(WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised residents of Longcreek Drive on Tuesday to boil their water.

According to a press release, residents living in Longcreek Drive should boil their water for at least a minute prior to using it.

Laboratory staff from Columbia water say they are experiencing a planned shutdown that could result in bacterial contamination.

Residents living near the affected area who have lost their water and/or water pressure, or may be experiencing discolored water are also advised to boil their water.

Columbia Water says they are presently working to correct the problem.

Residents with questions on the advisory are asked to contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 545-3300.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

