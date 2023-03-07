SkyView
Water boil advisory for apartments in Richland County

Columbia Water advised residents living in Wellspring Apartments at 500 Harbison Blvd on Tuesday to boil their water due to an eight-inch water main break.(Image used with permission by WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised residents living in Wellspring Apartments at 500 Harbison Blvd on Tuesday to boil their water due to an eight-inch water main break.

According to a press release, residents living in Wellspring Apartments in Richland County should boil their water for at least a minute prior to using it.

Laboratory staff from Columbia water say the water main break could result in bacterial contamination.

Residents living near the affected areas who have lost their water and/or water pressure are also advised to boil their water.

Columbia Water says they are presently working to correct the problem.

Residents with questions on the advisory are asked to contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 545-3300.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

