Upstate woman charged with unlawful abortion from 2021

Woman charged after birthing a stillborn baby.
Woman charged after birthing a stillborn baby.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Greenville woman has been arrested and charged after aborting their pregnancy at 25 1/2 weeks. The current legal limit in the state of South Carolina is 20 weeks.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office investigated in 2021 after a 33-year-old woman birthed a stillborn baby at 26 weeks.

The woman said to the medical staff at St. Francis Hospital she took abortion pills which were causing her labor pains.

In South Carolina abortions must be done with the help of a doctor and are illegal after 20 weeks. Greenville Police said this is the first time someone has been charged with an unlawful abortion within the city limits.

The woman posted a $2,500 bond after she was arrested. The maximum penalty for this charge is two years in prison and a $1,000 fine. The charge is a misdemeanor.

SLED said only one person was charged with self-managing an abortion in South Carolina between 2019 and 2021.

