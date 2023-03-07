Undefeated Gamecock women are Number 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Selections for the March Madness NCAA Tournament began Sunday at 8 p.m. where it was announced the undefeated Gamecock women will be Number 1 overall seed for the NCAA Women’s Basketball.

The Gamecock women will go against the Spartan women from Norfolk State University on Friday, March 17 at the Colonial Life Arena.

This is the second year in a row South Carolina achieves the Number 1 overall seed.

𝐼𝓉'𝓈 𝒪𝒻𝒻𝒾𝒸𝒾𝒶𝓁...



Back-to back No. 1 seeds. We're goin' dancin!! 💃 pic.twitter.com/CQZwggF6ZK — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 13, 2023

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Gamecocks are preparing for March Madness and FAMdemonium is returning to Colonial Life Arena.

Fans of USC’s women’s basketball team are being invited to join in FAMdemonium on March 12. Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

Parking will be available in Lots A and B in front of the arena.

Organizers said food trucks, performance art other attractions will be on hand at this year’s event. Admission is free with general admission seating.

The food trucks will open at 6 p.m. and purchased food will be allowed into the arena. Organizers said normal clear bag policies are in effect for the event.

Attendees will be able to sit in sections 104-106 for the team introduction, which is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Performance art is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Selection Show will kick off at 8 p.m.

