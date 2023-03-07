Truck rammed into Midlands home with children inside, man charged with attempted murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man is facing attempted murder charges after a truck was driven through the front of a home.

On Feb. 27 deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Riglaw Circle. Jeffrey O’Neal Yasmine is alleged to have rammed his car into a home with three children inside.

Investigators said Yasmine, 39 is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, malicious injury to personal property >$2,000, failure to stop for blue lights and three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Investigators said three adults and three children were inside the home at the time of the incident. None of the children were harmed and one adult received minor injuries according to LCSD.

Sheriff Jay Koon said deputies found Yasmine on March 5 while on patrol near S. Lake Drive. Yasmine attempted to drive away. His car ran out of gas during the pursuit and he was arrested.

He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

