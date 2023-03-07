Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Spring Litter Pick-up in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday - time to clear the landscape of paper cups, soda cans, and water bottles.

Come one, come all to Kershaw County’s Spring Litter Pick-up. The Kershaw County Clean Commission is hosting the event.

Right now, they’re in the process of forming teams and gathering volunteers. This is a great opportunity for your civic group, school group, business, neighborhood, church or anyone to help out with a great cause.

Supplies will be provided.

The Kershaw County Clean Commission hosts its Spring Litter Pick-up in a few weeks. It’s Saturday, March 25th. Supplies will be provided. To register or for more details, email kccleancommunity@gmail.com.

