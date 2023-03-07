SkyView
One dead, one injured during early morning Orangeburg vehicle collision

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to the highway patrol, one person died after an early morning collision on March 7.

The collision occurred around 10 a.m. on SC-6 near US-301, four miles west of Vance, S.C.

Corporal Tyler Tidewell says the 2010 Buick Lacrosse was driving west on SC-6, and the 2018 truck was driving east on SC-6 when both vehicles collided.

The driver of the 2010 Buick Lacrosse was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the driver of the 2018 truck was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway patrol.

