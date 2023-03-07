Money Matters: Secure Act 2.0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What is the Secure Act 2.0?

The first Secure Act was passed in 2020. The difference is this new one helps those still saving towards retirement.

Big changes include access to Roth accounts, and matches from employers can now be into a tax-free Roth account. There’s also a saver’s tax credit.

One of the biggest challenges in saving is just getting started. With employers now able to automatically enroll you into savings, it takes a big step out of the way.

