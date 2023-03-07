SkyView
Lawyers request lower bond for suspect charged with attempted murder of deputy

Jamon Cheatham is accused of attempted murder in relation to an RCSD deputy.
Jamon Cheatham is accused of attempted murder in relation to an RCSD deputy.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The defense attorneys for 17-year-old Jamon Cheatham are requesting a judge lower his bond.

Cheatham was charged with attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights & siren resulting in great bodily injury, hit & run resulting in great bodily injury, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Investigators say in August 2022, he struck Special Response Team (SRT) Operator Sarah Merriman while attempting to flee in a stolen vehicle.

RELATED STORY: Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle

During the incident, Deputy Merriman was injured and has since recovered from her injuries.

According to officials, Sheriff Leon Lott strongly opposes the request.

“This suspect nearly killed one of my deputies, and he should remain in jail while he awaits trial,” Lott said. “We know that an ankle monitor and house arrest does not deter crime.”

The 17-year-old has been held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center since the incident.

A bond reduction hearing for him is scheduled for tomorrow, March 8, at the Richland County Judicial Center.

Cheatham’s initial bond was set at $150,000, with special conditions including house arrest and GPS monitoring.

