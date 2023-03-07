FIRST ALERT WEATHER: An elevated fire risk settles in with warmth today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For this toasty Tuesday, a fire danger risk is elevated for dry air, warmth, & breezy conditions.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Conditions are favorable for brush fires to spread rapidly into this afternoon

The NWS recommends no outdoor burning for the region today

Today will be mostly sunny with highs soaring into the lower 80s

Low 40s Wednesday and Thursday morning with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain showers return into Friday, lowering the pollen threat into Saturday morning

Sunshine works to return for Saturday afternoon

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Happy Tuesday my friends! We’ve got low 80s for highs today with winds around 10-20mph. The air will be dry enough to warrant a fire danger risk for the region, along with winds gusts potentially getting to 25+ mph. Fires can spread easily under these conditions, which is why we and the NWS recommend no outdoor burning.

A cold front passes through tonight and temps drop to the low 40s by the morning hours Wednesday. How about that temperature tumble! Highs will work towards 70 tomorrow, but most highs should settle in the upper 60s.

Thursday is somewhat similar in dryness, but with more clouds. Lows are likely in the low 40s again, with highs dropping to the mid-60s.

A low pressure system approaches from the west for Friday, bringing us scattered rain showers into the day and evening. Highs fall to 60.

Saturday warms up a bit into the mid-60s, with clouds decreasing.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Abundant sunshine. Warm & breezy and dry with an increased risk of fire danger. Highs are in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with highs falling back to the upper 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and cooler with highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with times of scattered showers into the day. Most highs around 60 or just a touch below.

Saturday: Clouds decrease with highs back to the mid-60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.