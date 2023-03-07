SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FAMdemonium returns to Colonial Life Arena for NCAA selection

Colonial Life Arena (Source: WIS)
Colonial Life Arena (Source: WIS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are preparing for March Madness and FAMdemonium is returning to Colonial Life Arena.

Fans of USC’s women’s basketball team are being invited to join in FAMdemonium on March 12. Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

Parking will be available in Lots A and B in front of the arena.

RELATED COVERAGE

Organizers said food trucks, performance art other attractions will be on hand at this year’s event. Admission is free with general admission seating.

The food trucks will open at 6 p.m. and purchased food will be allowed into the arena. Organizers said normal clear bag policies are in effect for the event.

Attendees will be able to sit in sections 104-106 for the team introduction, which is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Performance art is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Selection Show will kick off at 8 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drevonte J. Nelson
Custody exchange near Columbia Walmart turns violent, shooting suspect arrested
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Mom looks for answers after son injured
Mom files restraining order after she says teacher’s aide slammed her son’s finger in a door
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Pedestrian hit by a train near Two Notch Rd

Latest News

gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg
NCAA announces tournament 1st and 2nd round booklets available
One-on-one with Coach Staley after the Gamecocks win the SEC Championship
South Carolina faced Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina dominates Tennessee winning SEC Tournament championship game
South Carolina faces Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina faces Tennessee in SEC Tournament Championship game