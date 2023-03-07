Euthanasia approved for low-kill animal shelter

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Some advocates are calling the current state of county animal shelters in South Carolina an “animal welfare crisis.” This was after Lee County approved their only animal shelter to euthanize dogs and cats for shelter space.

Lee County officials and animal advocates agree that COVID-19 brought significant strain to animal rescue and foster care across the state.

While Lee County Animal Shelter is not alone in the overcrowding of animal shelters, advocates say it’s one of few to enact a euthanasia policy to maintain its facility space.

The low-kill shelter was opened in 2016 to accommodate 30 cats and 24 dogs at any given time. Under the new county policy, any animals exceeding this amount could be euthanized after a minimum period of 30 days and a maximum period of 60 days.

The new policy was issued by County Administrator Alan Watkins on Feb. 5 and implemented on Monday, March 6. In a phone call, Watkins told WIS the new policy was installed to keep the facility’s number of animals at a manageable level for staff and volunteers.

“When we surge to twice the capacity of the facility, it just puts a strain on all the resources there as far as staff and our ability to keep the facility clean and take care of the animals properly,” said Watkins.

Watkins confirmed the shelter, located on Airport Road in Bishopville is fully staffed but operating without an appointed director. The office responsibilities are divided into two part-time positions with a long-time volunteer who coordinates rescues and fosters.

“Every shelter has to euthanize... But to euthanize for space? In our society, we are way beyond euthanizing for space. We have the means, we have the resources, we should not be euthanizing for space,” said Kathy Faulk, President of the Hoof & Paw Benevolent Society.

Faulk’s organization recently donated money for the heartworm treatment of three dogs at the Lee County Animal Shelter. She told WIS that Hoof & Paw was one of many animal welfare groups talking about the county’s decision to change policy.

“We need to make it clear, none of the shelter workers are at fault in this. This is a state-wide problem that has to be properly addressed. The workers in the Lee County Animal Shelter, the volunteers, they try their hardest. They take it home with them. They are heroes,” continued Faulk.

Rather than euthanasia for space, Faulk encourages Lee County to explore a spray neuter ordinance to mitigate the animal population long-term.

Meanwhile, county administration hopes to keep the shelter at a manageable capacity.

“As long as we are trending towards 24 [dogs], or we’re at what’s considered to be a manageable number, we will not use euthanasia. But if we surge to a number that gets to a point where it is a strain on the staff, then euthanasia can be used to bring that number back to a manageable level,” concluded Watkins.

Watkins confirmed with WIS that three animals were euthanized from August to December of 2022. This is because they were deemed aggressive or suffered a serious injury.

According to Watkins, no animals have been euthanized as a result of Monday’s policy.

