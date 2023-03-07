SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano stops after 61 days

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater...
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater of the Kilauea Volcano on Jan. 6, 2023. The latest eruption at Kilauea's summit on Hawaii's Big Island has paused after 61 days of volcanic activity. Hawaii News Now reports U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists said Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that lava was no longer flowing on the crater floor of Halemaumau, where all recent volcanic activity had been confined. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The latest eruption at Kilauea’s summit on Hawaii’s has paused after 61 days of volcanic activity.

U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists said Tuesday lava was no longer flowing on the crater floor of Halemaumau, where all recent volcanic activity had been confined, Hawaii News Now reported.

No significant changes have been observed along the volcano’s rift zones. Scientists on Monday observed small “ooze-outs” of lava flowing sluggishly in the lava lake.

Officials said activity diminished in the afternoon, and by Tuesday, there was no active lava in the crater.

The eruption at Kilauea Volcano's summit has paused after 61 days of volcanic activity. (HAWAI'I VOLCANOES NATL PARK)

USGS said the reduction in activity was related to the “larger deflationary tilt drop” that began Feb. 17, a common process at Kilauea in which the ground deflates for hours or days. The drop in pressure can then cause eruptions to diminish.

Kilauea began erupting again Jan. 5 after scientists detected a glow within Halemaumau Crater. The latest eruption started after a nearly monthlong pause in activity.

Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

Before the major 2018 eruption, Kilauea had been erupting since 1983, and streams of lava occasionally covered farms and homes. During that time, the lava sometimes reached the ocean, causing dramatic interactions with the water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drevonte J. Nelson
Custody exchange near Columbia Walmart turns violent, shooting suspect arrested
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Mom looks for answers after son injured
Mom files restraining order after she says teacher’s aide slammed her son’s finger in a door
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Pedestrian hit by a train near Two Notch Rd

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
Last year, the Children’s Committee earned some big wins at the State House.
Bipartisan committee unveils recommendations on improving S.C. for its children in 2023
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is announcing the identity of the individual who died...
Lexington Co. coroner IDs victim of Chapin collision
The eruption at Kilauea Volcano's summit has paused after 61 days of volcanic activity.
Kilauea's eruption pauses after 61 days