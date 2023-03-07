SkyView
Deaths of Beaufort Co. couple ruled murder-suicide, deputies say

A 71-year-old man shot his wife in the head before turning a gun on himself, deputies said.
A 71-year-old man shot his wife in the head before turning a gun on himself, deputies said.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they arrived at a home on Sundance Lane in Sun City around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a security company discovered the couple dead inside a bedroom in the home during a wellness check after family members reported not hearing from them.

Deputies said 69-year-old Marcella Caravello was shot three times in the head. Robert Caravello was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies said a gun was found near the couple during their investigation.

Autopsies performed on Monday determined Marcella Caravello was killed with a gunshot to the head that was ruled as a murder. Robert Caravello’s wound was determined to be self-inflicted and ruled a suicide.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

