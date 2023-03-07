SkyView
Columbia International University mourns loss of student athlete

John-Hunter James died Monday morning after being involved in a traffic accident in Georgia.
John-Hunter James died Monday morning after being involved in a traffic accident in Georgia.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia International University is mourning the passing of a student-athlete.

School officials said John-Hunter James School died after being involved in a traffic accident in Georgia. Three other students who were in the car with him received minor injuries and were released from the hospital.

James is described by school officials as an exceptional pole vaulter and one of the school’s most decorated athletes.

The Irmo native and Dutch Fork High School graduate was the only athlete in men’s track field program history to have won an NAIA National Championship, winning both the 2020 and 2021 NAIA Indoor Track & Field Men’s Pole Vault National Championship.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

