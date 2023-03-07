Columbia International University mourns loss of student athlete

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia International University is mourning the passing of a student-athlete.

School officials said John-Hunter James School died after being involved in a traffic accident in Georgia. Three other students who were in the car with him received minor injuries and were released from the hospital.

James is described by school officials as an exceptional pole vaulter and one of the school’s most decorated athletes.

The Irmo native and Dutch Fork High School graduate was the only athlete in men’s track field program history to have won an NAIA National Championship, winning both the 2020 and 2021 NAIA Indoor Track & Field Men’s Pole Vault National Championship.

