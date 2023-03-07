Soda City Live: City of Columbia Blood Drive

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- the City of Columbia and the American Red Cross Board of Directors are teaming up to host a Blood Drive.

The blood drive will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, Friday, March 10th from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments can be made by scanning the QR code in the flyer below, or online at RedCrossBlood.org and by entering the sponsor code: Livesavers.

All donors who give for the month of march will recieve a $10 prepaid Visa Card and will be entered to win a gift card worth $3000.

