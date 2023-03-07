SkyView
Soda City Live: City of Columbia Blood Drive

Wednesday, March 8th on International Women's Day, the event will take place at the Cathy...
Wednesday, March 8th on International Women's Day, the event will take place at the Cathy Novingetr Girl Scout Leadership Center in Columbia from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.(City of Columbia)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- the City of Columbia and the American Red Cross Board of Directors are teaming up to host a Blood Drive.

The blood drive will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, Friday, March 10th from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments can be made by scanning the QR code in the flyer below, or online at RedCrossBlood.org and by entering the sponsor code: Livesavers.

All donors who give for the month of march will recieve a $10 prepaid Visa Card and will be entered to win a gift card worth $3000.

