SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

The All Night Strut open this Friday at Town Theatre

The All Night Strut displays optimism and pulsating energy. The show runs March 10-26 with 7:30...
The All Night Strut displays optimism and pulsating energy. The show runs March 10-26 with 7:30 PM performances Thursdays through Saturdays and 3:00 PM Sunday matinees.(Town Theatre)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Take a delightful trip through the music, movement and memories of the 1930s and ‘40s. 

The All Night Strut is a melting pot of tunes from iconic artists such as Duke Ellington, Frank Loesser and The Gershwins. It’s a celebration of some of the best music of yesteryear with the perfect blend of high-energy entertainment for all ages.

The All Night Strut displays optimism and pulsating energy. Don’t miss your chance to honor a very special time in our history and musical heritage beautifully presented by singers and dancers of the highest caliber!

The show runs March 10-26 with 7:30 PM performances Thursdays through Saturdays and 3:00 PM Sunday matinees.

The All Night Strut is directed by David Swicegood, with musical direction by Lou Boeschen and Tom Beard and choreography by Joy Alexander. Costume design is by Janet Kile with set and lighting by Corey Langley. The show is sponsored by Lexington Medical Center and Synovus.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://towntheatre.com/allnightstrut/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drevonte J. Nelson
Custody exchange near Columbia Walmart turns violent, shooting suspect arrested
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Pedestrian hit by a train near Two Notch Rd
Tyrell Rakeem Sanders
Statewide search for Newberry County shooting suspect ends after high speed pursuit
Mom looks for answers after son injured
Mom files restraining order after she says teacher’s aide slammed her son’s finger in a door

Latest News

The Kershaw County Clean Commission is hosting the Kershaw County's Spring Litter Pick-up event.
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Spring Litter Pick-up in Kershaw County
TuTu Tilly is one of the trained therapy dogs for CAE's "Paws to Pet CAEnines" program.
Therapy dogs return to Columbia Airport
"Follow Your Dreams" by author Kayla Berry
"Follow Your Dreams" by author Kayla Berry
Chipper is a 5-year-old Dachshund/Jack Russell mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline
Furry Friend Friday - Chipper