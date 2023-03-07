The All Night Strut open this Friday at Town Theatre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Take a delightful trip through the music, movement and memories of the 1930s and ‘40s.

The All Night Strut is a melting pot of tunes from iconic artists such as Duke Ellington, Frank Loesser and The Gershwins. It’s a celebration of some of the best music of yesteryear with the perfect blend of high-energy entertainment for all ages.

The All Night Strut displays optimism and pulsating energy. Don’t miss your chance to honor a very special time in our history and musical heritage beautifully presented by singers and dancers of the highest caliber!

The show runs March 10-26 with 7:30 PM performances Thursdays through Saturdays and 3:00 PM Sunday matinees.

The All Night Strut is directed by David Swicegood, with musical direction by Lou Boeschen and Tom Beard and choreography by Joy Alexander. Costume design is by Janet Kile with set and lighting by Corey Langley. The show is sponsored by Lexington Medical Center and Synovus.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://towntheatre.com/allnightstrut/.

