WIS First Alert Traffic: Tractor trailer crash and fuel spill on US 76

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A fuel spill on the highway has first responders at the scene Monday morning in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to find alternate routes around the intersection of US 76 and SC HWY 121. A crash involving a tractor trailer and a car led to a fuel spill at around 6 a.m.

The department said hazmat crews and firefighters are responding to the spill.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

