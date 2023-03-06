Statewide search for Newberry County shooting suspect ends after high speed pursuit

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A statewide search for a shooting suspect ended in a high-speed pursuit Sunday.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said Tyrell Rakeem Sanders, 28, of Columbia, is facing charges related to a shooting in the Helena area of Newberry County.

On Friday, March 3, deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Gray St. Investigators determined Sanders used a long gun to fire shots and then left the scene in a Nissan Murrano. No one was injured during the shooting.

A search in the area failed to locate him, but witnesses helped the department and a warrant was issued for Breach of Peace of a High and Aggravated Nature. A statewide notification was sent out to law enforcement to be on the look out for Sanders and the vehicle.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle near I-20 and Broad River Rd in Columbia early Sunday afternoon. They attempted to stop the vehicle. The chase went from Richland County back to Newberry on I-26.

Sanders lost control and wrecked near mile marker 82 on Hwy 773. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. A search of the car found an assault rifle, investigators believe it is the same weapon used in the Friday shooting.

Sanders is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center. Additional charges and a bond hearing are pending.

NCSO said Sanders has a prior criminal record. He is prohibited by state and federal laws from possessing a firearm.

