Soda City Live: Jurisdictional Showdown Hockey Event with Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Well it is going to be a jurisdictional showdown between the Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The two will go toe to toe for their first-ever Hockey Match that will benefit the Special Olympics.

(See flyer for more)

https://columbiapd.net/?fbclid=IwAR2XAzkvq7am6u3om1AlbXf5Ru0y_eJm67igOoCyN9-sR_AOHsXVht-TsAI

