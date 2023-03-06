Soda City Live: Hand Middle School to Present FBLA Garden and Greenhouse Project at State Conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hand Middle School’s Future Business Leaders of America will be presenting a garden and greenhouse project they’ve been working on at the South Carolina FBLA State Leadership Conference.

Seven members of the Hands program are working on the project and hope to donate the food they grow- to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

