SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Hand Middle School to Present FBLA Garden and Greenhouse Project at State Conference

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hand Middle School’s Future Business  Leaders of America will be presenting a garden and greenhouse project they’ve been working on at the South Carolina FBLA State Leadership Conference.

Seven members of the Hands program are working on the project and hope to donate the food they grow- to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drevonte J. Nelson
Custody exchange near Columbia Walmart turns violent, shooting suspect arrested
Shamacus Adams
Father, son found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect in custody
Danny Murdaugh talks about life, outside the Colleton County Courthouse during Alex Murdaugh's...
After Murdaugh trial ‘circus,’ Walterboro welcomes normality
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
South Carolina faced Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina dominates Tennessee winning SEC Tournament championship game

Latest News

The two will go toe to toe for their first ever Hockey Match that will benefit the Special...
Soda City Live: Jurisdictional Showdown Hockey Event with Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Police Department
Dr. Barno of Brickyard Dental shares why he chose a career in dentistry, how his practice is...
Soda City Live: National Dentist’s Day with Dr. Barno of Brickyard Dental
The competitors will go for three rounds and will be judged by other popular and local...
Soda City Live: Gullen VS Rooks Loop Battle
Soda City Live: Jurisdictional Showdown Hockey Event
Soda City Live: Jurisdictional Showdown Hockey Event