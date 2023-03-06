Soda City Live: Gullen VS Rooks Loop Battle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s the “Battle of the One Man Band”.This weekend local musicians Marcus Gullen and Jon Rooks will compete in a loop Battle at the Woody on MainThe event will be hosted by NONE other than Mr. 7Sunday himself, Deon Generette.

The competitors will go for three rounds and will be judged by other popular and local musicians and sound engineers, but only one will claim the title.

The event will take place Sunday, March 12th at 7 p.m.

See flyer for more.

Tickets here.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gullen-vs-rooks-the-woody-on-main-tickets-554866499637?fbclid=IwAR28zV_VnrkLv5K3Ev4pAmUWOeALwwtCVJv9-pJ7Yp38uNyFsvNJeZvh-98

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.