Soda City Live: Gullen VS Rooks Loop Battle

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s the “Battle of the One Man Band”.This weekend local musicians Marcus Gullen and Jon Rooks will compete in a loop Battle at the Woody on MainThe event will be hosted by NONE other than Mr. 7Sunday himself, Deon Generette.

The competitors will go for three rounds and will be judged by other popular and local musicians and sound engineers, but only one will claim the title.

The event will take place Sunday, March 12th at 7 p.m.

See flyer for more.

Tickets here.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gullen-vs-rooks-the-woody-on-main-tickets-554866499637?fbclid=IwAR28zV_VnrkLv5K3Ev4pAmUWOeALwwtCVJv9-pJ7Yp38uNyFsvNJeZvh-98

