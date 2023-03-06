SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

S.C. used $1.2B incentives package to bring Scout Motors to Blythewood

South Carolina is pulling out the checkbook to help bring 4,000 jobs and a $2 billion private...
South Carolina is pulling out the checkbook to help bring 4,000 jobs and a $2 billion private investment to Blythewood.(Chris Joseph)
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is pulling out the checkbook to help bring 4,000 jobs and a $2 billion private investment to Blythewood.

South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey revealed on Monday the state is using a $1.291 billion incentive package to lure electric SUV manufacturer Scout Motors to Richland County.

The incentive package still needs to be approved by the General Assembly, but leadership in both houses released statements applauding the company’s decision to come to S.C.

RELATED STORY: McMaster announces Blythewood selected for $2 billion investment, thousands of jobs

The Department of Commerce provided this breakdown of the package on Monday:

  • $650 million – To use for construction of a new I-77 interchange, area road improvements to mitigate traffic problems for residents, construction of a railroad bridge over I-77, water and wastewater infrastructure, and mass grading and wetlands mitigation.
  • $400 million grant – For hard assets as determined by the company.
  • $16 million – To acquire property to connect to the Class I rail mainline.
  • $25 million – To build a training center publicly owned by Midlands Technical College to train South Carolinians for employment with Scout Motors.
  • $200 million loan – For soil stabilization. To be repaid by Scout Motors with 5% interest.

In a round table organized by the department, Governor Henry McMaster said the expense of the incentives package was worth it.

“You always have to spend money to make money. There have been other investments years ago if you count inflation as part of it they were mighty big. They were thought to be mighty big at the time. Actually, there was some opposition to them. But the time has proven those were wise decisions,” he said.

Lightsey said local residents will also stand to benefit from the improvements.

“Having the new interchange and having these road improvements, will actually help and benefit the residents of the community that’s already there, will improve their traffic flow, and keep the traffic of the site of downtown Blythewood, South Carolina,” he said.

Scout Motors President and CEO Scott Keogh said the company looked at 74 sites and credited South Carolina’s speed.

“From the moment of the conversations to today is just over two months, so the state was very, very, professional,” he said.

He said work on the ground will begin in the coming weeks.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drevonte J. Nelson
Custody exchange near Columbia Walmart turns violent, shooting suspect arrested
Shamacus Adams
Father, son found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect in custody
Danny Murdaugh talks about life, outside the Colleton County Courthouse during Alex Murdaugh's...
After Murdaugh trial ‘circus,’ Walterboro welcomes normality
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
South Carolina faced Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina dominates Tennessee winning SEC Tournament championship game

Latest News

Soda City Live: Jurisdictional Showdown Hockey Event
Soda City Live: Jurisdictional Showdown Hockey Event
Soda City Live: Hand Middle to Present FBLA Garden and Greenhouse Project at State Conference
Soda City Live: Hand Middle to Present FBLA Garden and Greenhouse Project at State Conference
Soda City Live: Part two, Gullen Versus Rooks Loop Battle
Soda City Live: Part two, Gullen Versus Rooks Loop Battle
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fire Danger Increased for Tuesday