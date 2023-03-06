Pedestrian hit by a train near Two Notch Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First responders were at the scene near Two Notch Rd after a pedestrian was hit by a train Monday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident happened at around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Two Notch Rd near Fashion Drive. EMS and The Richland County Sheriff’s Department are assisting at the site.

The exact injuries of the pedestrian are currently unknown. WIS will update this story as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.