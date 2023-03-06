SkyView
Pedestrian hit by a train near Two Notch Rd

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First responders were at the scene near Two Notch Rd after a pedestrian was hit by a train Monday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident happened at around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Two Notch Rd near Fashion Drive. EMS and The Richland County Sheriff’s Department are assisting at the site.

The exact injuries of the pedestrian are currently unknown. WIS will update this story as we learn more.

